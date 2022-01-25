Expand / Collapse search

Tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting; Assembly GOP to vote

By AP author
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - Assembly Republicans were set to vote on a bill that would create tougher penalties for coordinated shoplifting.

The proposal comes in response to reports last year of gangs of shoplifters running rampant through high-end department stores in California. In one incident in November 80 people descended on a Walnut Creek Nordstrom. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law in July reestablishing the crime of organized retail theft.

There’s been no reports of similar smash-and-grabs in Wisconsin, but the bill’s chief Senate sponsor, Duey Stroebel, said in written remarks to the Senate judiciary committee that the state must send a strong message that organized theft rings will be punished.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Under the bill, the severity of penalties for committing thefts as a group would be determined by the total value of the all the stolen items. Under current law penalties vary from a misdemeanor to a felony depending on the value of the stolen property.

The Assembly was set to vote on the bill Tuesday afternoon. Approval would send the bill to the Senate.

Bill barring vaccination discrimination, assembly to vote
article

Bill barring vaccination discrimination, assembly to vote

The state Assembly is set to vote on a Republican-authored bill that would prohibit government entities from creating COVID-19 vaccination passports.

Tougher penalties for protesters, Wisconsin GOP to vote Tuesday
article

Tougher penalties for protesters, Wisconsin GOP to vote Tuesday

Republican legislators were poised Tuesday to vote on a pair of bills that would create tougher penalties for protesters who participate in riots and deface public statues.

Milwaukee COVID sites closed Tuesday, Jan. 25 due to bitter cold

The extreme cold is forcing three Milwaukee COVID testing sites to close on Tuesday, Jan. 25.