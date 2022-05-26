Terry Jackson charged, Brittany Booker homicide in Racine

article

Terry Jackson is charged with 23 counts – including first-degree intentional homicide – in connection to the April killing of Brittany Booker.

Prosecutors say Jackson, 42, shot and killed the mother of six. He had been on the run for weeks before he was taken into custody Sunday, May 22.

Upon making contact at a Chicago residence on Sunday, Jackson was observed in a window of the home with a firearm. Following a brief standoff and negotiations, Jackson surrendered without incident. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Jackson was previously wanted for attempted homicide. Prosecutors said Booker is one of two women who Jackson beat in the head multiple times with a hammer on Feb. 27. Police said the encounter almost killed Booker.

Police say Jackson fled to Texas. On April 24, Jackson is alleged to have returned to Racine and committed a second and fatal attack against Booker. Police found Booker dead in her car near 13th and Villa on April 24 with multiple injuries – including a gunshot wound to the head.

Brittany Booker

The fugitive investigation for Jackson spanned five states, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Texas, and Arizona.

In all, Jackson is charged with:

First-degree intentional homicide

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide (2 counts)

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Strangulation and suffocation

Substantial battery

Kidnapping

Stalking resulting in bodily harm

False imprisonment

Felony intimidation of a victim

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Felony bail jumping (12 counts)

Authorities have so far identified and charged three women for helping Jackson hide from authorities. Robinson said more people may face similar charges.