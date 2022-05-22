Terry Jackson arrested in Chicago; accused in Brittany Booker homicide

article

Terry Jackson, the man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Brittany Booker of Racine, was arrested in Chicago on Sunday, May 22. Authorities found her body on Sunday, April 24.

The arrest comes following an operation conducted by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force-Chicago Office.

Upon making contact at a Chicago residence on Sunday, Jackson was observed in a window of the home with a firearm. Following a brief standoff and negotiations Jackson surrendered without incident. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Jackson was originally wanted for attempted homicide. Prosecutors said Booker, a mother of six, is one of two women who Jackson beat in the head multiple times with a hammer on Feb. 27. Police said the encounter almost killed Booker.

"He brutally tried to attack them with a hammer and tried to beat them to death," the U.S. marshal on the case said.

Police say Jackson fled to Texas. On April 24, Jackson is alleged to have returned to Racine and committed a second and fatal attack against Booker. Police found Booker dead in her car near 13th and Villa on April 24 with multiple injuries – including a gunshot wound to the head.

Jackson was charged with the homicide of Brittany Booker.

The fugitive investigation for Jackson spanned five states, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Texas, and Arizona.

Authorities have so far identified and charged three women for helping Jackson hide from authorities.