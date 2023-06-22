Summerfest lineup, food brings fans back for 2023 Big Gig

article

Summerfest fans are excited for another year of fun that kicked off at noon Thursday – opening day of the 2023 Big Gig.

The heartbeat of a Milwaukee summer is back. Some people took off work, others flew across the country. For those remembering their first 'fest, there's always something that keeps them coming back.

"The first year we came here was 2007," Kenya Stewart. "The food, the loving music and all the people."

"Sometimes we’ll walk in with 25 people through the gate," said Brian Maney. "I never pick what music to listen to because all my friends tell me where we’re going. I go with them. It’s a hell of a time."

Friends, families and even a resting Viking did not want to miss the music.

Summerfest

"It’s the most eclectic grouping of people you may see in your life," Thomas O'Meara, whose first Summerfest was in 1981, said. "Best show I ever saw here was the Moody Blues with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra."

After thinking back, fans look forward to making new memories.

"I love getting to hang with my ‘fester’ crew. This to me is the epitome of Wisconsin," said a woman who goes by Sunshine. "I look forward to this all year. This to me is like Christmas."

Some people said they plan on coming multiple times this year.

Fest food

The options of things to do at Summerfest are endless, but what do regulars say are the best things to do? While everyone has their own traditions they agree on two things: good food and good beer.

"I come for the food, and listen to the music, how is that?" said Mark Brown.

Summerfest is the spot to see, hear and try just about anything.

Opening day of Summerfest 2023

"Just to eat, go find something new to eat," said Jada Drew. "I think I might try the stuffed pizza, with chili."

"We eat by the smell, if it smells good we eat it," Brown said.

But what do longtime fans say are the must-dos for first time attendees?

Opening day of Summerfest 2023

"Just wandering around, going from stage to stage – seeing the variety of music and of course people watching," Greg Failey said.

"I like the turkey legs, to be that’s something special, because it’s the only place that has it," said Dave Ash. "Summerfest you are pretty much guaranteed a turkey leg."

Beer, corn, ice cream, pizza – it's not hard ot get lost in the good grub and drinks.

"Just have fun, walk around and have a good time meeting people," said David.