Student fatally shot after leaving Milwaukee school, teen charged

The Brief A Milwaukee teen is accused of killing Na'Mar Hicks on Nov. 14. Hicks was shot at Hopkins and Courtland, minutes after he left Assata High School. The 17-year-old, who is now charged, also had a gunshot wound.



A Milwaukee teen is accused of killing Na'Mar Hicks, who was shot after leaving Assata High School earlier this month.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 17-year-old Jaqwone Robinson with first-degree reckless homicide. He's scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Hopkins and Courtland

The backstory:

A criminal complaint said the shooting happened a few blocks from Assata High School, minutes after the school day ended, on Nov. 14. Milwaukee Public Schools said students there had early dismissal around 11:30 a.m. that day.

The Milwaukee Police Department said multiple people approached an 18-year-old student, since identified as Hicks, when shots were fired near Hopkins and Courtland.

Na'Mar Hicks (photo provided by family)

MPD said Hicks ran back to the school for help. There, staff called 911 and put the school on lockdown, which meant interior and exterior doors were locked and lights were turned off.

Hicks was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. A 17-year-old suspect, identified in court filings as Robinson, who was shot was also taken to a hospital and into custody.

Dig deeper:

Police recovered surveillance video that captured the corner of Hopkins and Courtland. Prosecutors said it showed Hicks walk to the intersection and stop, apparently waiting for a bus. Then, two people wearing black hoodies approached Hicks.

The complaint said there was an apparent struggle as the three went into the street before getting back on the sidewalk. It appeared one of the people and Hicks were "tussling," while the other person began to walk away down Courtland.

Hicks fell to the ground and "it appears" the person who was "tussling" with Hicks had his arm pointed toward Hicks, according to court filings. That person then ran north on Hopkins toward Hampton Avenue while the other, who was already walking away, ran down Courtland.

Robinson in custody

What they're saying:

After the shooting, officers were called to a home at Hopkins at Hampton. Prosecutors said they found Robinson with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to a hospital, where he told police he was with a group of friends when someone tried to rob him.

Police on scene near Hopkins and Courtland, Milwaukee

Officers looked through the trash behind the home where they found Robinson. Court filings said they found a black ski mask and a black hooded sweatshirt that appeared to have been "recently discarded." The sweatshirt appeared "consistent" with the one worn by the person who was "tussling" with Hicks.

Two days after the shooting, detectives interviewed Robinson again. The complaint said he identified the sweatshirt found in the trash as his and, when shown video from the scene, identified himself as the person who was "tussling" with Hicks.

Robinson denied having a gun and claimed the other person he was with had one, according to prosecutors. He also claimed it was the other person who "started to tussle." He said the person he was with was the one who pulled out a gun and shot it, and he did not know how he got shot.

During that interview, the complaint noted Robinson identified himself as the person who was tussling with Hicks at the bus stop. Prosecutors said, "based upon where the casing was found," that was the person who shot. Robinson continued to deny shooting and blamed the person he was with.

Second arrest

What's next:

On Nov. 19, the same day prosecutors charged Robinson, police arrested a second 17-year-old boy. MPD said criminal charges against that suspect will be referred to the district attorney's office.

