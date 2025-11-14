Student fatally shot after leaving Assata High School in Milwaukee

The Brief An MPS student was fatally shot just a few blocks away from Assata High School on Friday, Nov. 14. Police say people attempted to rob the student after they left the school, and shots were fired. The injured student ran back to the school for help and was taken to the hospital but later died.



An MPS student was shot and killed after leaving Assata High School in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 14. Another person was injured.

According to Milwaukee Public Schools, at 11:30 a.m., one of the students who had early dismissal left school and was later shot a few blocks away. The student was able to return to the school.

Staff called 911 and immediately put the school on lockdown, which means outside and inside doors were locked and lights were turned off.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD briefing

What we know:

Milwaukee police say that it appears the suspects approached the victim (the student) near Hopkins and Glendale in an attempt to rob them when shots were fired.

The student and one of the suspects were shot.

Police on scene near 35th and Courtland

The 18-year-old student ran back to the school to get help and was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The 18-year-old later died from their injuries.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was arrested.

Milwaukee police are looking for other suspects.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Lockdown lifted

What we know:

The lockdown has since been lifted and families who wish to pick up their students are now welcome to do so on the 35th Street side of the school.

Students who are catching buses should walk to Hampton Avenue. Students are also welcome to remain in the building, and will be dismissed as normal at the end of the day.