The Brief Family has identified the Milwaukee student who was fatally shot on Friday. It happened near Hopkins and Glendale, a few blocks from Assata High School. MPD took one suspect into custody and is looking for additional suspects.



Family has identified Na'Mar Hicks as the student who was fatally shot after leaving a Milwaukee high school on Friday, Nov. 14.

Student shot

The backstory:

It happened near Hopkins and Glendale, not far from Assata High School. Milwaukee Public Schools said students there had early dismissal around 11:30 a.m.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it appears multiple suspects approached an 18-year-old student, now identified as Hicks, in an attempt to rob him when shots were fired. The student and one of the suspects were shot.

Police on scene near 35th and Courtland, Milwaukee

MPD said the student ran back to the school for help. Staff called 911 and put the school on lockdown, which meant interior and exterior doors were locked and lights were turned off.

Hicks was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries and later died. The 17-year-old suspect who was shot was also taken to a hospital and into custody.

MPD tips

What you can do:

MPD said it is looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.