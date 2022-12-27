Southwest Airlines cancelations, Milwaukee travelers still waiting

The U.S. Department of Transportation said Tuesday it will look at whether nationwide Southwest Airlines flight cancelations were controllable – calling them "unacceptable" in a tweet.

Southwest said it will continue running on a reduced scheduled, flying roughly one third of its schedule over the next several days. The company said it is to recover its operations.

On Monday, a snaking line of travelers whose flights were canceled needed help. People at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport told FOX6 News they waited five hours.

"It’s been fairly busy. We’ve had quite a few folks coming in," said Timothy Evans-Strum, who sells books at the airport. "A lot of them just want to browse around and kill some time, and we’re fine with that. And almost always, they come out with at least a book or two."

"I’ve been trying to get out of here since (Dec. 23)," said Kevin Nathaniel, a Milwaukee native flying to Atlanta to celebrate his granddaughter's birth.

Southwest Airlines flights canceled

Three canceled Southwest flights later, Nathaniel took a refund and went with Delta. He'll be spending more for the new flight – an extra $500, he said. For others, the costs of cancelation are smaller.

"I just took a look at it and said, you know, they just canceled one flight. And there’s a lot of people trying to get out, and when you come down and look at the airports, they are packed, and almost all of these people are doing the same thing," said Walter Brown, whose flight home from Florida was canceled. "I figured out, I’ll give somebody else my seat, and I’ll drive.

"I’ll actually end up saving a little bit of money by driving, including the gas I need – if I can get a car."

Southwest Airlines at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

What caused Southwest to cancel thousands of flights?

"The cancelations just compiled one after another to a hundred, to 150, to a thousand with those cancelations, and as a result, we end up with flight crews and airplanes that are out of place and not in the cities they need to be in to continue to run our operations," said Jay McVay, a spokesman for the airline. "That is ultimately exactly how we ended up where we are."

But the Southwest flight attendants' union blamed the airline's technology.

"With Winter Storm Elliott, our system got over tasked and the system we have could not handle the number of cancelations, changes and notifications that needed to go out," said Lyn Montgomery, president of TWU Local 556. "It created a huge impact and chaotic conditions for passengers and flight attendants across the nation for Southwest Airlines."

Amid the whodunit of canceled flights, passengers question what can be changed.

"We’ve been getting a lot of stuff, particularly mysteries. I think there’s just something about a whodunit when you're riding in the plane, you want to get involved, and you get involved and just keep reading," said Evans-Strum.

Renaissance Books at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

"Two pilots exited the plane. They were there, the plane was there, but the stewardesses were not there, so they could not fly," said Clem Grote, whose flight back home to Orlando from Wisconsin was canceled. "I don’t have a clue, and apparently, neither do they."

People missed connections, but their bags still arrived at the airport. The flight attendants' union encourages people to pack their patience. Southwest called the problems "unacceptable" and offered "heartfelt apologies."

FOX6 asked the airline how many hotel rooms it booked for passengers, but they did not answer. VISIT Milwaukee said it does not track hotel bookings in real time, but will get the numbers in two weeks. Some hotels near the airport told FOX6 they noticed a few extra stranded passengers checking in.