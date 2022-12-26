Flight canceled or delayed? Here's what you can do

More than two dozen flights were canceled at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport on Monday, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas. If you were impacted by a delayed or canceled flight, there are resources to help you navigate the refund process with your airline.

This Christmas came with a lesson in patience for Whitney Tipton.

"I’ve been waiting here for about 45 minutes," said Tipton. "I’ve probably moved up a foot, I’d say."

Monday was the third day in a row she waited in Southwest Airlines' baggage claim line; her six bags have been missing since her flight from Atlanta was canceled on Christmas Eve.

"All of our Christmas presents were in these bags, and we’re still in the clothes that we traveled in on," said Tipton.

On Monday she made progress, finding four out of the six bags.

By the looks of baggage claim and Southwest's ticketing line, she was one of many frustrated Southwest customers.

In a statement, Southwest said the disruptions were the lingering effects of "Winter Storm Elliott" and that they would work to make things right for those they let down.

There are federal regulations that require them to.

"If your bag is lost or delayed for a long time, you should be able to at least get some replacement items," said Paul Hudson, president of FlyersRights.org.

FlyersRights.org is a nonprofit that advocates for consumers. Hudson said Christmas weekend 2022 could break records when it comes to delays and cancelations, and he thinks it's more than just the weather to blame.

"We have kind of a perfect storm combination," said Hudson. "We do have some bad weather in certain places, but we also have a chronic shortage of personnel and equipment, particularly pilots."

Tipton said she planned to ask Southwest to reimburse her for the things they've had to buy while their bags were missing. On Monday, she said she was at least grateful to have two silver bags that carried what was supposed to be under the tree.

"At least we’re able to get these," said Tipton.

Federal regulations say you can be reimbursed up to $3,800 for lost or delayed baggage. You are also entitled to a full refund for a canceled flight, even if it was a nonrefundable ticket.

FlyersRights.org has a hotline you can call if you need help navigating it all. That line is 877-FLYERS6.