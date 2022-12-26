Milwaukee flights canceled due to weather, rental cars hard to come by

The deep freeze covering much of the country means travel headaches. Some flights coming and going from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport were canceled Monday, Dec. 26.

According to FlightAware, more than 17,000 flights were canceled across the country since Wednesday, Dec. 21 due to the winter storm.

At Milwaukee's airport Monday, those hoping to drive instead had a tough time finding a rental car.

FOX6 found frustration at the airport on the day after Christmas, with people having trouble with flights, rental cars and lost baggage.

"It's just bah humbug for real," said Elaine Lathen of Milwaukee.

Lathen was one of many spending hours stuck in an airport.

"It's been heartbreaking and exhausting to keep getting these cancel, cancel, cancel," said Lathen.

Thousands got the same notifications. FOX6 found long lines at check-in counters with people trying to rebook.

Southwest Airlines customers felt the bulk of the travel nightmare. The airline canceled thousands of flights over Christmas and more than 20% of flights scheduled Monday.

The flight problems had travelers looking into other options.

"We are planning to drive," said Gail Northway from Waukesha County.

Northway hoped to get to Florida from Milwaukee for a family vacation.

"So my husband and son are in line to get a rental car," said Northway.

That was a difficult process, too.

Hertz and Avis, two rental car companies at Milwaukee's airport, had no more rental cars available for people without reservations.

"We’ve been waiting under an hour," said Daniel Boch. "We got lucky."

Boch and his wife were trying to get home to Denver.

"Fourteen-hour drive," said Boch.

FOX6 also found hundreds of checked bags at baggage claim. A few people said they had been waiting several days to find their luggage.

"I spent most of my holiday...sorry...just trying to get from one point to the other, and it's disheartening," said Lathen.