South Shore Cinema key stabbing, 15K bail

A man is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly with a car key at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Squads were posted outside South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night after police say violence and drama played out off-screen.

Police said a group was being too loud during a showing of "Black Adam." Tension grew into a fight that ended with a stabbing.

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Mohamed Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin, 22, of Milwaukee stabbing another man multiple times with a car key.

A criminal complaint said he turned himself in and told police he thought the man he stabbed had beaten up his friend.

Prosecutors said the stabbing victim received two punctured lungs.

Oak Creek police initially said three people were taken into custody. Marcus Theaters said in a statement, in part:

"At approximately 10:15 p.m. (Tuesday) evening, the Oak Creek Police Department quickly responded to an altercation at Marcus South Shore Cinema. Two groups began arguing inside an auditorium, which led to a physical altercation in the hallway. Police arrived within three minutes of the initial call to manage the situation. One individual was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. We thank the Oak Creek Police Department for its quick response and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."

Mohamed-Hussin made his initial appearance in court Saturday, Nov. 5. Cash bond was set at $15,000.