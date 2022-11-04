South Shore Cinema stabbing; Milwaukee man admits using key in stabbing

article

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a stabbing incident that happened at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The accused is Syafiq Mohamed-Hussin – and he faces a charge of first-degree reckless injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Oak Creek police were dispatched to South Shore Cinema on S. 13th Street near Rawson Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the ground injured. The complaint says he was diagnosed with "multiple apparent stab wounds resulting in injuries which included two punctured lungs." That person was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the theater. The complaint says the video shows Mohamed-Hussin "approached (the victim) when (the victim) was tackled to the ground by one of the defendant's friends and making numerous punching type motions into (the victim's) body."

The complaint says the defendant later turned himself into police. He "admitted that he had used a key to stab (the victim)." Mohamed-Hussin told police he "kicked the guy once. He said he was mad and upset (he was led to believe that (the victim) was one of the men who had beaten up another of the defendant's friends inside the theater and had knocked their friend unconscious) and he wanted to make the guy hurt," the complaint says.

