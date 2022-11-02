Stabbing at South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek; 3 in custody

Three people were arrested after a fight and stabbing at Marcus South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek Tuesday night, Nov. 1. Two people were hurt; one with stab wounds.

Police said this all started with a group being loud in the theater during a showing of the superhero film "Black Adam" a little after 10 p.m. The disruptions led to a fight.

During the fight, someone stabbed a 19-year-old man multiple times in the back and once in the neck. He was taken to the hospital.

A second man, 29, was also hurt. Police said his lip was cut. He said he didn't want medical treatment.

Three people were arrested.

An Oak Creek officer had to use a Taser during the fight. Police didn't say who it was used on or why, nor did they release details about who the officer is.

Marcus Theatres statement:

"At approximately 10:15 p.m. last evening, the Oak Creek Police Department quickly responded to an altercation at Marcus South Shore Cinema. Two groups began arguing inside an auditorium, which led to a physical altercation in the hallway. Police arrived within three minutes of the initial call to manage the situation. One individual was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. We thank the Oak Creek Police Department for its quick response and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation."