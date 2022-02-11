Expand / Collapse search

South Division High School shooting threat, man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MPD responds to shooting threat at South Division High School

MILWAUKEE - Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 30-year-old Milwaukee man in connection to a shooting threat at South Division High School earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, a suspect had called and made a school shooting threat, according to MPD. A lockdown was initiated, MPS said, and families were notified by school leaders of the situation.

MPS did not state when the lockdown took effect, but it was lifted Wednesday afternoon and classes resumed. Thursday, however, classes were held virtually.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges against the suspect are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Combatting reckless driving: Acting Milwaukee mayor shares plans
article

Combatting reckless driving: Acting Milwaukee mayor shares plans

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson shared on Friday, Feb. 11 plans for funding a portion of reckless driving initiatives.

Police investigate homicide of 10-year-old girl in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 10 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. near 44th and Hampton.