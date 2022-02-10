Expand / Collapse search

South Division HS virtual; threat received at building Wednesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Public Schools
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

South Division High School, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Students with Milwaukee's South Division High School are virtual on Thursday, Feb. 10 – after staff received a call early Wednesday about a potential threat at the school building. 

A news release from Milwaukee Public Schools says school leaders contacted the Milwaukee Police Department and then alerted MPS leaders. The school implemented lockdown procedures.

The Police Department assisted in efforts to secure the campus and investigated the threat.

Once the campus was deemed safe by the Police Department, classes resumed as scheduled and students were dismissed at the end of the school day.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

School officials anticipate classes will resume as scheduled in person on Friday.

Milwaukee police have identified a person of interest in this investigation.

Election conspiracy theorist; Wisconsin governor candidate
article

Election conspiracy theorist; Wisconsin governor candidate

A state lawmaker who has won praise from former President Donald Trump for his attempts to illegally reverse President Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin filed paperwork Thursday to run for governor.

Bucks acquire Clippers' Serge Ibaka; lose Donte DiVincenzo: reports
article

Bucks acquire Clippers' Serge Ibaka; lose Donte DiVincenzo: reports

Trade deals are going down in the NBA – and the Milwaukee Bucks are a part of them.

Milwaukee mayoral forum, primary election Tuesday

Less than one week away from the primary election for Milwaukee's next mayor, all seven candidates gathered at Turner Hall Wednesday to answer questions from the public.