South Division High School shooting threat made: MPS

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MPD responds to shooting threat at South Division High School

MILWAUKEE - A lockdown at Milwaukee's South Division High School was lifted Wednesday afternoon after a school shooting threat was made, the school district told FOX6 News.

According to Milwaukee Public Schools, police arrived and "quickly" handled the situation. 

A lockdown was initiated, MPS said, and families were notified by school leaders of the situation. MPS did not state when the lockdown took effect or when it was lifted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

