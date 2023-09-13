Slender Man stabbing: Anissa Weier GPS monitor removal ordered

article

Anissa Weier, one of two who pleaded guilty in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing of a classmate, has been removed from GPS monitoring. Court records indicate a Waukesha County judge signed off on the change to her conditional release Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Weier, now 21, was committed to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in 2017 for the attack. She was granted conditional release from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in September 2021 – subjected to GPS monitoring and required to receive outpatient psychiatric treatment.

Weier and Morgan Geyser were charged with stabbing a classmate when they were all minors.

Prosecutors said Payton Leutner was lured to a wooded area in Waukesha by Geyser and Weier after a sleepover in May 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner repeatedly as Weier urged her on, prosecutors said. They claimed it was to appease Slender Man, a fictional horror character.

Leutner was left for dead but survived the attack; she crawled out of the woods and was found by a bicyclist. Weier and Geyser were later found walking along Interstate 94. They later pleaded guilty and were committed to the state mental health facility for treatment.

Geyser was committed in 2018, and court records indicate she has continued to seek her release from that 40-year commitment.