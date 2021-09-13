Expand / Collapse search

Slender Man case: Weier to be released from mental health institution

By FOX6 News Digital Team
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Anissa Weier, one of the two women who admitted to stabbing their classmate to please the fictional character Slender Man, is set be released from a Wisconsin mental health institution on Monday, Sept. 13.

A Waukesha County judge granted a conditional release last week for the 19-year-old Weier. She will be under strict rules once she enters the community. That includes 24/7 GPS monitoring.

Weier is not allowed to travel outside of Wisconsin. She will also have to cooperate with all treatment recommendations and community support programs.

Weier will be allowed to continue her education – and eventually get a job.

