Slender Man stabbing; Morgan Geyser seeks release again

Morgan Geyser was back in a Waukesha County courtroom Monday, June 5 in a bid to be released early from her 40-year commitment at a state mental health facility in the Slender Man stabbing case.

Online court records show the parties requested that the same three doctors appointed to examine Geyser in June 2022 be reappointed now.

This comes after Geyser was in court last June, petitioning for conditional release from the Winnebago Mental Health Institution. The three doctors were appointed to examine Geyser and submit a report to the court to determine whether she could be released early and under what conditions.

Online court records show that the petition for release was withdrawn in August 2022.

It was refiled in May 2023, and Monday's review hearing was scheduled.

Anissa Weier

Court records show the doctors were given 60 days to file their reports. The next court hearing was scheduled for late August.

Geyser's request follows a successful request by Anissa Weier. The two were charged in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing of a classmate when they were all minors.

Weier was released on home GPS monitoring in September 2021.

Morgan Geyser, Anissa Weier

Prosecutors say Payton Leutner was lured to a wooded area in Waukesha by Geyser and Weier after a sleepover in May 2014. Geyser stabbed Leutner repeatedly as Weier urged her on. They claimed it was to appease Slender Man, a fictional horror character.

Leutner was left for dead, but crawled out of the woods and was found by a bicyclist. Weier and Geyser were later found walking along Interstate 94. They later pleaded guilty but were committed to the state mental health facility for treatment.