Shots fired into Milwaukee home; 50th and Congress

MILWAUKEE - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a Milwaukee home on Wednesday night, Dec. 13.

It happened around 9 p.m. near 50th and Congress. 

Police say the suspect fired several shots into an occupied residence.

 A 50-year-old victim sustained a possible graze wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect(s). 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.