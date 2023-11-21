Shot while driving in Milwaukee; 11th and Burleigh, 1 wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded while driving in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 20. It happened around 8 p.m. near 11th and Burleigh.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old, was driving eastbound on Burleigh Street when unknown subject(s) fired gunshots toward the victim's vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle continued eastbound on Burleigh Street before hitting two parked vehicles near 10th and Burleigh.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a life-threatening injury.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.