Shooting at Kracor, Milwaukee business; Alexander Champ accused

A 42-year-old Milwaukee man accused of shooting another man at a Milwaukee business on Friday, Oct. 6 now faces multiple charges. The accused is Alexander Champ – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, police responded on Friday evening, Oct. 6 to a report of an active shooter at Kracor, Inc. on W. Clinton Avenue in Milwaukee. Arriving officers spotted a victim and urged him to enter a squad so he could be taken to a safe place -- because it was not clear where the shooter was located. The victim was later taken to a hospital where it was determined he suffered a gunshot wound to his lower chin that "damaged several teeth and located a bullet into the left side of his mouth," the complaint says.

Police scene near 51st and Clinton

The victim later spoke with police and indicated the defendant, Alexander Champ, had been at Kracor for about a month. He stated the night before the shooting he went out drinking with Champ at a bar. After bar close, they went to the defendant's house and continued drinking. Around 2 a.m. Friday, he left the defendant's house and "they were on good terms and did not have any problems," the complaint says.

On that same evening, the victim was about two hours into his shift and he had not seen the defendant yet. The victim stated "he heard someone climbing his crane using the stairs behind him, and that when he turned around he personally observed the defendant standing several feet away from him with ab lack pistol in his hand pointed directly at (the victim's) face. (The victim) said that the defendant made eye contact with him, and without saying anything, shot him one time in the face, specifically to the chin area. (The victim) stated that he then recalled the defendant's weapon malfunctioning, which allowed (the victim) to run away before being shot again and call 911," the complaint says.

Locations of MPD scenes after shooting near 51st and Clinton

Multiple witnesses to the shooting provided investigators with similar accounts about what happened. Although each witness indicated more than one shot was fired at the victim.

After a search, Brown Deer police located the defendant on foot and initiated a foot pursuit. He was stopped Champ in the front yard of a home on N. Green Bay Road -- where Champ discarded a firearm and surrendered to officers. He was then taken into custody.

Police scene near 51st and Clinton

Champ was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

This is a developing story.