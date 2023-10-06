Milwaukee shooting, Brown Deer police arrest suspect

A shooting on Milwaukee's north side led to a man's arrest in Brown Deer on Friday, Oct. 6. FOX6 News captured three separate police scenes as the investigation unfolded.

MPD said a 42-year-old suspect fired multiple shots, hitting a 43-year-old near 51st and Clinton, just north of Good Hope, around 5:30 p.m. A Yamaha Motor Corp. USA spokesperson told FOX6 the shooting stemmed from a dispute between employees.

Police scene near 51st and Clinton

"All I heard was a sound that sounded like an explosion, then shortly after that continued police cars and ambulance for 15, 20 minutes – seemed like it was nonstop," said neighbor Frances Norris-Johnson. "Very scary, because this is a very quiet peaceful neighborhood, so we’re not used to that kind of stuff."

Minutes later, police swarmed the area of 51st and Brown Deer. FOX6 News' tower camera captured officers' arrival, showing them walk up to a parked car before suddenly running back to their vehicles and leaving the scene. FOX6's cameras also captured squads speeding around the area, ultimately going south on Green Bay Road past Brown Deer Road.

Large police presence near 51st and Brown Deer

A third scene formed there on Green Bay Road near Cedarburg Road – a few blocks north of Brown Deer Park. Officers were seen walking and shining flashlights into the tree line. MPD later confirmed that was where Brown Deer police arrested the suspect around 6:25 p.m. after a short foot chase. A gun was recovered.

Locations of MPD scenes after shooting near 51st and Clinton

The district attorney's office will review charges against the suspect. Yamaha Motor Corp. USA said the victim was taken to a hospital; police said the victim is expected to survive.

Police did not say exactly how the scene near 51st and Brown Deer was involved in the investigation, but it is believed a suspect vehicle was parked there. An MPD squad remained parked there behind a vehicle well into the evening; it was towed from the scene around 9:15 p.m.