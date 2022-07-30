Sheboygan fatal shooting; mother, daughter sentenced

article

A Sheboygan mother and daughter have now both been sentenced after they were charged with helping the accused gunman in a 2021 fatal shooting.

Sandra Love, 36, pleaded no contest to harboring/aiding a felon in June and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision.

On July 28, her daughter, 18-year-old Akeeyla Love, was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. She, too, pleaded no contest to harboring/aiding a felon in June.

Prosecutors charged 17-year-old Armani Jackson of first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 29, 2021 shooting. He was 16 years old at the time.

The shooting happened near 8th and Center in downtown Sheboygan – near City Hall – around 2:45 p.m. that day. The victim, identified as 16-year-old Kilek Mack, was found conscious and breathing by responding police officers, a criminal complaint states. Mack was taken to Children's Wisconsin for treatment where he ultimately died of his injuries.

Armani Jackson

After the shooting, the complaint states, Akeeyla Love picked up Jackson's sweatshirt at the scene and ran after him after the shooting, but later dropped the sweatshirt because "she did not want to get in trouble." She then went home and called her mother, Sandra Love, to explain what happened.

Police spoke to Sandra Love, who said her daughter had called asking her to come home from running errands because "something bad happened." She said they talked about what happened and denied that she had seen Jackson that day after she'd left to run errands.

Akeeyla Love consented to have her phone searched. The search found she had gone to Milwaukee after the shooting, and there were "numerous" GPS hits that showed the phone leaving Sheboygan and also within a specific block in Milwaukee for "a significant" period of time" around 6:30 p.m. the day of the shooting. She told police she did not know where Jackson went after the shooting, which was later found to be false.

Upon arrest, the complaint states that Sandra Love told police that she and her daughter picked up Jackson after the shooting and went to his mother's house in Milwaukee. That location was where GPS hits placed Akeeyla Love's phone for "a significant period of time." Sandra Love said they talked to Jackson's mother about the seriousness of what happened. After about an hour there, the complaint states, the Loves returned home to Sheboygan.

Sandra Love told police she drove Jackson home to "protect her daughter," but did not explain why she lied about what happened or why she did not call the police. She said that Jackson had a backpack at her house that was gone, and she did not know if he had the backpack with him on their way to Milwaukee.

Police later spoke to Jackson's mother who said the Loves brought him home on Oct. 29. She was told that Jackson "got into it with another kid," but that Sandra Love did not tell her anyone died. The mother said Jackson told her he was not involved in the shooting. Jackson left again after the Loves left, the mother said, and she did not know where he went.

A trial in Jackson's case is scheduled to begin Oct. 28.