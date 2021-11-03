Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan boy shot, killed; suspect arrested

Suspect arrested in Sheboygan fatal shooting

The Sheboygan Police Department said the teen suspect in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan boy has been arrested and charged.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Police Department on Nov. 3 said the teen suspect in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Armani Jackson, 16 of Milwaukee was wanted for shooting and killing 16-year-old Kilek Mack near Sheboygan City Hall on Oct. 29.

Police said Jackson and Mack had gotten into a fight. Jackson then shot Mack three times and fled the scene. Mack was taken to Children's Wisconsin, where he died of his injuries.

Formal charges against Jackson are forthcoming, police said, and he has been taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Facility.

During the investigation, two other people – a 36-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl – were charged with aiding a felon. A 37-year-old woman was also charged with obstructing.

