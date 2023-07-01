Sheboygan boy shot, killed; Milwaukee man gets 35 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan boy in 2021.

Armani Jackson, 18, pleaded no content to second-degree intentional homicide. He was also sentenced to 20 years of extended supervision.

Prosecutors said Jackson, who was 16 years old at the time, shot 16-year-old Kilek Mack near Sheboygan City Hall on Oct. 29, 2021 and then ran off. Mack was shot multiple times and died at Children's Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint states police reviewed surveillance video from Sheboygan city transit cameras. In the video, officers saw Mack sitting in a bus shelter when Jackson and a girl – since identified by authorities as Akeeyla Love – got off a bus and entered the shelter.

The video showed Jackson and Mack walking around the shelter; Jackson repeatedly put his hand in his waistband. At one point, Jackson pulled his hand out, "directed a fist" toward Mack and a fight started.

The fight moved into a nearby alley and the two went to the ground, per the complaint. Mack stood up and stepped back when Jackson reached into his waistband, stepped toward Mack and fired a single shot from roughly five feet away. Jackson then moved away and fired two more shots from about 10 feet away. Mack fell to the ground, and Jackson ran across a parking lot.

According to the complaint, Mack "was not observed making any physical threats" to Jackson and there was "slight hesitation" before Jackson fired the second and third shots.

Law enforcement tried to find Jackson the day of the shooting but was unsuccessful. Authorities did locate Akeeyla Love that day; she was arrested and spoke to police. She said she and Jackson knew one another and that she saw Jackson and Mack fighting. She said she tried to break up the fight and heard, but did not see, the shooting. She told police she did not know Jackson was armed.

The complaint states Akeeyla Love picked up Jackson's sweatshirt at the scene and ran after him after the shooting, but later dropped the sweatshirt because "she did not want to get in trouble." She then went home and called her mother, Sandra Love, to explain what happened.

Police spoke to Sandra Love, who said her daughter had called asking her to come home from running errands because "something bad happened." She said they talked about what happened and denied that she had seen Jackson that day after she'd left to run errands.

Akeeyla Love consented to have her phone searched. The search found she had gone to Milwaukee after the shooting, and there were "numerous" GPS hits that showed the phone leaving Sheboygan and also within a specific block in Milwaukee for "a significant" period of time" around 6:30 p.m. the day of the shooting. She told police she did not know where Jackson went after the shooting, which was later found to be false.

Upon arrest, the complaint states Sandra Love told police that she and her daughter picked up Jackson after the shooting and went to his mother's house in Milwaukee. That location was where GPS hits placed Akeeyla Love's phone for "a significant period of time." Sandra Love said they talked to Jackson's mother about the seriousness of what happened. After about an hour there, the complaint states, the Loves returned home to Sheboygan.

Sandra Love told police she drove Jackson home to "protect her daughter," but did not explain why she lied about what happened or why she did not call the police. She said that Jackson had a backpack at her house that was gone, and she did not know if he had the backpack with him on their way to Milwaukee.

Police later spoke to Jackson's mother who said the Loves brought him home on Oct. 29. She was told that Jackson "got into it with another kid," but that Sandra Love did not tell her anyone died. The mother said Jackson told her he was not involved in the shooting. Jackson left again after the Loves left, the mother said, and she did not know where he went.

Akeeyla Love, was sentenced to three years of probation in 2022 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service. She, too, pleaded no contest to harboring/aiding a felon. Sandra Love pleaded no contest to harboring/aiding a felon in 2022 and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision.

