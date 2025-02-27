Sex misconduct by school staff; Kenosha man accused, worked as substitute

article

The Brief A Kenosha man who was employed as a substitute teacher is now accused of sexual misconduct. Alexander Poyner is charged with 17 criminal counts associated with messages to a teenage boy that were allegedly sexual in nature. Poyner made his first appearance in court on Wednesday, Feb. 26.



A 32-year-old Kenosha man is accused of sending direct messages to a teenage boy via social media that were allegedly sexual in nature. The accused is Alexander Poyner – and he now faces the following criminal counts:

Sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer (14 counts)

Expose child to harmful descriptions (3 counts)

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha school resource officer investigated on Oct. 28, 2024 a report that a teenage boy had "received some concerning messages from his former Bradford High School substitute teacher, Alexander Poyner," the complaint says. The teen indicated he had been receiving "concerning direct messages on Instagram" from Poyner.

A detective reviewed the direct messages from Instagram from the defendant to the teenage boy. The detective noted in the complaint that the messages "were sexual in nature and explicit in content, with many of the messages having a sexual undertone, sexual context, or used in a way that was consistent with 'sexual humor,'" the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective made contact with the defendant on the phone. The "defendant admitted that it was 'probably unprofessional' for him to be communicating" with the teenage boy. Poyner "described his conversations with the (teen) as 'dancing around the line' or maybe communicating or messaging in a way that someone would consider 'inappropriate,'" the complaint says. The defendant stated "he was ashamed that he did, in fact, entertain the idea of communicating with a former student and that he had no intentions to do anything with (the teen) in a sexual manner," the complaint says. Poyner also told the detective "he had no ill intentions towards (the teen) and that he did not intend for the messages to be construed in a sexual manner," the complaint says.

Employment history

What we know:

The complaint notes that Poyner had been employed as a substitute teacher in Kenosha Unified School District from October 2020 until April 2024. Court filings indicate the defendant was "not fired or terminated from his position within KUSD," rather he resigned from his position on April 17, 2024 "due to an "inter-work note that had been shared with another staff member."

Poyner also worked as a substitute teacher at West Allis-West Milwaukee School District from September 2021 through October 2024. Employment records indicate the defendant was placed on administrative leave in October 2024 "pending the outcome of an internal investigation alleging misconduct," the complaint says. The defendant resigned his position on Oct. 29, 2024.

Lastly, the complaint indicates Poyner was also employed as a substitute teacher at Nicolet Union High School in September 2024.

What they're saying:

Tanya Ruder, Chief Communications Officer

"I can share that Mr. Poyner resigned from his position as a substitute teacher, effective April 19, 2024, and is no longer employed by KUSD. As this is a personnel matter, I cannot provide further details.

"Kenosha Unified is committed to hiring the most qualified teachers and staff to support our students. Our extensive interview process includes thorough reference checks and criminal background checks to ensure we select the best candidates. However, if an individual has not been convicted of a crime and a past employer does not disclose concerning information, there may be no way for us to be aware of their intentions.

"The safety of our students is our top priority. We appreciate those who bring concerns to our attention, as this allows us to conduct thorough investigations in accordance with local and federal laws while adhering to state statutes. We are dedicated to maintaining a safe learning environment and will continue taking all necessary steps to protect our students."

Court appearances

What's next:

Poyner made his initial appearance in Kenosha County court on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Cash bond was set at $50,000.

Poyner is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 5.