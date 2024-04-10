Severed leg found in Cudahy; professionals weigh in

The clock is ticking for prosecutors to connect the dots in the case of a severed leg found in Cudahy.

A person of interest is in custody, but prosecutors say they need more time reviewing evidence to link him to the crime.

Forensics experts respond

Forensic experts say all they really need is one solid piece of evidence to connect a person of interest to a crime.

On Tuesday, April 9, prosecutors were granted a 72-hour extension to review the evidence. Otherwise, the person of interest could be released.

On April 2, a severed human leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy. Then, human remains were found at three other scenes in less than a week in Milwaukee County.

"We’ve got body parts showing up in different parts of the city and the county," said criminal defense attorney Julius Kim.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson is a person of interest in the severed leg case. Anderson was arrested after authorities, including the Wisconsin Department of Justice, searched his home last week.

Maxwell Anderson (Courtesy: Wisconsin DOC)

Investigators won't say if the incidents are related.

"I think that that really stirs people’s fascination with it," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee forensic anthropology professor Dr. Emily Middleton said. "People want answers and want to know what happened."

Now, prosecutors have until Friday morning, April 12, to build a case against him.

"What you’re trying to do – the prosecutor – is find some kind of evidence that is going to link the person of interest back to either the crime scene, the victim, or an object that’s associated with the crime," Middleton said.

In court Tuesday, April 9, prosecutors asked for more time to make a charging decision, wanting to keep Anderson in custody while they do so.

One prosecutor said they want to review blood evidence.

Family of missing 19-year-old Sade Robinson said investigators invited them to that hearing, but investigators haven't said if her case is connected.

"The system likes to get these cases reviewed and decided upon quickly but in this situation, when facts are literally developing from day to day, I think it was a fair ask," Kim said.

Kim said these requests are not common. He thinks if charges aren’t filed by Friday morning, prosecutors would ask for another extension.

Police have not shared how Anderson became a person of interest in the case. He has not been charged.

Tuesday evening, April 9, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said someone at Warnimont Park came across "two items" that authorities believe "may be related" to their investigation related to the leg that was found last week.

Retired lieutenant detective weighs in

Retired Milwaukee Police Lt. Detective Steve Spingola said the series of gruesome discoveries caught his attention.

"It’s very unusual you’re going to have someone dismember a body," he said.

He said DNA, phone records and surveillance videos will be crucial.

"You can see what law enforcement is trying to do to put this together," Spingola said. "It’s a big jigsaw puzzle."

Retired Milwaukee Police Lt. Detective Steve Spingola

He said officials have options if the time runs out regarding the next 48 hours and holding Anderson in custody.

"They can either A, go back and ask for another 72 hours or B, charge him with something in between and ask for bail while they continue to work on this case."

While authorities have not connected Anderson to Robinson, he noted that the family saying they were invited to his Tuesday hearing is a telling sign.

"How does she come in contact with Mr. Anderson, where do their paths cross," he said. "That’s going to be the interesting thing."

With prosecutors wanting more time to review blood evidence results, Spingola said the case lies with DNA.

"I guarantee you they are going over with a meticulous finecomb," he said. "His car, his house, his body, does he have any injuries from a struggle on it."