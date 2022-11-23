Senator Alberta Darling to retire

article

State Senator Alberta Darling has announced she is retiring after 32 years of service.

On Wednesday, Senator Alberta Darling released the following statement:

"I am honored the great people of the 8th Senate District have entrusted me to be their representative in Madison for so long. I worked hard each and every day to bring their ideas and values to the State Capitol.

As the longest-serving woman to co-chair the Joint Committee on Finance, I made sure each and every dollar was spent prudently knowing this money comes from the hardworking people of our state. Our state finances went from massive projected deficits to real surpluses. This was not by chance or accident. I followed the same principles my parents taught me and the same ones Wisconsin families follow every day.

I am proud to be one of the original authors of the first school choice program in the nation. I fought to make sure every child in the state has access to a quality education. It is my hope the Legislature continues to empower parents and improve outcomes for all. Anything less is a disservice to our children.

As great as the many legislative achievements have been, I am humbled by the many friends, colleagues, supporters, and constituents I have had the privilege of meeting during my time in the Legislature. In my time of service, I have worked with many impactful leaders of Wisconsin all with the same passion for making our state the best in the nation.

I am especially fortunate to have been surrounded by a supportive family and staff. I thank them for their patience and dedication to the state of Wisconsin.

Service comes with sacrifices. I look forward to staying active in the community and spending more time with my grandchildren, family, and friends. It is time for someone else to take up the mantle, build on these successes, and continue moving Wisconsin forward.

On, Wisconsin!"