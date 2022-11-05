Senate race: Wisconsin's Johnson, Barnes down to the wire

With Election Day less than three days away, Wisconsin's candidates for U.S. Senate are using the time left to fight for your vote.

The most recent Marquette University Law School poll found incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson neck and neck with Democratic challenger Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. It found Johnson two points ahead of Barnes, which is within the margin of error.

"This is the most important election of our lifetime, and none of us wants to wake up on Nov. 9 and think about what else we could have done," Barnes said. "Our last three November elections were decided by 30,000 votes or fewer."

With so much on the line, the race to represent the battleground state is getting down to the wire.

"We’re on a disastrous, wrong path," said Johnson. "I’m asking you all to talk with your friends, family, neighbors – don’t count anybody out."

Ron Johnson

"We’re still getting as many places as we can possibly get with the time we have, talking to as many people as possible. Biggest challenge is the clock is running out," Barnes said.

Saturday, Barnes appealed to canvassers in Milwaukee while Johnson had a similar plea at a Republican rally in Waukesha.

"I’m asking you to do a lot more. If you took six people to polls in 2020, take a dozen, take two dozen. If you talked to 10 of your friends and family members, talk to 100," said Johnson.

The senator also addressed comments this week that he wouldn't commit to accepting the results of the upcoming election.

"We want full transparency, full access, and if that happens, and that’s what needs to happen, then I’ll accept the results, but we need that full transparency," he said. "I’m not sure we're going to get it."

"Ron Johnson not committed to accepting the election results is just the height of arrogance. That’s who he’s been the last 12 years. We saw him try to overturn a free and fair election just because he didn’t like the result of 2020," said Barnes.

Mandela Barnes

Both candidates hope voters will commit to them at the polls.

"It’s absolutely a fight for freedom, a fight for fairness, a fight for the future," Barnes said. "With every door you knock on, I’m telling you it’s a fight we’ll win together."

"It’s not someone else’s fight, this is our fight, and this is a fight we absolutely must win," said Johnson.