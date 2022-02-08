Rufus King High School shooting: Milwaukee man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is now charged in the shooting outside Rufus King High School last week that injured five, including four teens.

Devon Jobe, 34, was charged Tuesday, Feb. 8, with five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm in a school zone.

Police were called to Rufus King High School, at 18th and Olive, shortly before 7:30 pm on Feb. 1 for a report of a shooting. When officers and medical personnel arrived, no victims were found. However, four teens and a 20-year-old woman later showed up to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Police previously said the shooting started as a social media argument between two girls that escalated to a fight outside the school, during which time a girls basketball game was going on inside. As a crowd gathered to watch, police say Jobe pulled out a gun and began firing. No one inside the school was injured.

According to court filings, the 20-year-old woman called her uncle, Jobe, and another relative to tell them about a fight involving a 15-year-old girl outside the school. According to a complaint, Jobe and the other relative arrived and parked in the middle of the street near the fight and approached the woman and the teen, who are related. The woman said she heard several gunshots as her teen relative began fighting, again, and everyone started to run.

A security guard at the school said he spotted several teenagers he didn’t recognize run into the school, prior to the shooting. He found the teens and kicked them out. Once everyone was outside, the security guard said two girls began to fight. As the fight ended, a sedan pulled up and Jobe and woman approached the group.

The guard said a second fight started and Jobe shot into the ground three times.

Jobe turned himself in to police last Friday. Later that afternoon, more than 100 Rufus King students staged a walk out to protest continued gun violence, and demand more information from district officials when it comes to safety concerns. Students also want the district to provide more counselors on school campuses to help students cope with the violence they experience on a nearly daily basis.

Jobe made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday. He is currently being held in the Milwaukee County jail on a $25,000 bail.