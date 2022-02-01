Expand / Collapse search

5 shot near Milwaukee's Rufus King High School

February 2, 2022 6:44AM
Five people were shot near Rufus King High School in the area near 18th and Olive on Tuesday evening, Feb. 1.

Police said shots were fired shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police say three girls, ages 17, 16 and 15, were initially taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Following the shooting, two additional victims, a 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman, showed up at the hospital. 

All the victims are expected to survive.  

Police know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made.

FOX6 News is told a basketball game was taking place inside the school at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

