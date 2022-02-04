Rufus King shooting suspect turns self in: Milwaukee police

article

The suspect in the shooting that left five people injured near Rufus King High School Tuesday night has turned himself in, Milwaukee police said Friday afternoon, Feb. 4.

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

Milwaukee police say a dispute over Facebook led to a fight between two females – and an adult male suspect discharged a firearm multiple times.

Officials laid out the details of the incident in a news conference on Wednesday morning. They say officers responded to a report of a fight outside of Rufus King High School around 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. While officers were en route, the fight was upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they did not locate any shooting victims. But their investigation revealed there had been a fight between two females outside the school -- during the school's high school basketball game.

As a large group gathered to watch this fight, an adult male suspect discharged a firearm multiple times -- which resulted in injuries to five people.