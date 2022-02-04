Rufus King walkout: Students demand support after 5 shot

Students at Milwaukee's Rufus King High School held a walkout Friday afternoon, demanding a stop top gun violence after five people were shot outside the school on Tuesday.

The students are calling for more support from the school district as violence across the city has an impact on their lives.

More than 100 students walked out about 30 minutes before the final bell to speak about the toll violence is taking on them.

"Make no mistake, every student here comes to school to prioritize their education," said student Brigid Flanders. "Both for themselves and the betterment of this very city, an unconscious act of bravery."

Students wore red to show their support to end gun violence, and walked to the football field for a news conference. The walkout had the apparent support of school staff and administrators.

Milwaukee police said a social media beef between two girls escalated to a fight outside the school as a girl's basketball game happened inside Tuesday. It ended when a man pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The 34-year-old man turned himself in to police Friday in connection to the shooting.

Four girls ages 15, 15, 16 and 17, and a 20-year-old woman were shot; all five are expected to be OK.

"Time and time again, we bared witness to reckless behavior fueled by gun violence," said student Alex Gramajo.

Specifically, students demanded more support from Milwaukee Public Schools – for counselors to help students cope with the violence they have to live with every day.

A number of elected officials, activists and violence prevention leaders in the city were on hand Friday to support the students.

"This isn’t just about Rufus King, this is about every single child in this community," Arnitta Holliman, Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention director, said.

"This is about every single school. This is about every single city block. And I’m not even a parent, biologically, but every single one of these babies are mine. And I’ll be damned if anybody’s going to shoot all of them down."

In statement to FOX6 News, MPS said:

"The district is open to exploring all options to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, student-athletes, spectators and staff. We will continue working with city and community leaders to help maintain a safe building environment both during the school day and during extracurricular activities."

A town hall meeting for Rufus King High School families is set for next week.