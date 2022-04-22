Roy Thomas murder: $5K reward offered, 'What if it was your family?'

Friday, April 22 marks one year since 17-year-old Roy Thomas was murdered in Milwaukee's Sherman Park. Now, investigators hope a cash reward will lead to a break in the case.

"Roy was just an innocent bystander at the park with his friends – playing, having fun, enjoying the weather," said Kimberly Alexander, a Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) detective. "An individual who decided to fire a weapon at a group of children. One of strikes hit Roy in the chest, ultimately ending his life."

Detective Alexander follows every lead. But the case remains unsolved.

"We know someone at the park has seen something and heard something. But we need them to speak up," Alexander said.

This week, the MCSO offered a $5,000 reward for information in the Thomas case. A video with Thomas' mother was supposed to help publicize it. Sabrina Hughes became overwhelmed with emotion – and the recording stopped.

Hughes told FOX6 News, "Roy is my oldest child. This has left me and my children broken and lost. This has been the hardest year of my life. Roy was a wonderful son and big brother."

More than two dozen people were at the park when the shooting happened. Police released photos of an SUV and what they say are "persons of interest." The response so far? Silence.

"I think the community is so hung up on the no snitching policy or just being scared to come forward because of retaliation," the detective said.

Finding the killer will not even make the Thomas family whole again. But the idea of any step toward justice fuels Alexander's search for answers.

"What if it was your family? What if it was your friend? Wouldn’t you want someone to speak up and come forward?" The detective said.

Fatal shooting at Sherman Park (April 2021)

Because this killing happened in a Milwaukee County park, the MCSO is investigating – not the Milwaukee Police Department.

Thomas' death was one of three homicides the sheriff's office investigated in 2021. So far in 2022, there have been none.