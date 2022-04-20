Reward offered: Roy Thomas homicide at Sherman Park in April 2021

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is appealing to the public for help as we approach the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Roy Thomas. Officials also hope a substantial reward for information in the case might lead to closure for Thomas' family.

MCSO officials say Thomas was gunned down while walking through Milwaukee's Sherman Park with friends on Thursday evening, April 22, 2021. Thomas' death was part of a string of violence involving at least seven teenagers during that one week last April.

Investigators in a tweet describe Thomas as "an innocent bystander," "unintended victim," "good kid," and a "good son."

If you or anyone you know has information that might help investigators find Thomas' killer, you are urged to call the MCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 414-278-4788.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leads to the arrest and conviction of Thomas' killer(s).