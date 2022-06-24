Roe v. Wade overturned; officials, community leaders react

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. Local and state leaders are issuing statements in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

Gov. Tony Evers:

"This is an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country. I am heartbroken—for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned and for our country and our democratic institutions. This is an absolutely disastrous and unconscionable decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the consequences of which I hoped to never see again in my lifetime. I know many across our state and nation are scared—worried about their own health and about the health and safety of their family members, friends, and neighbors, who could very soon see the ability to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions stripped from them. My heart breaks for them, I grieve for them, and I pray for their strength and courage in the days ahead.



"Our work to do the right thing for the people of this state must continue. We will fight this decision in every way we can with every power we have. As people in Wisconsin and across our country make their voices heard in the days and months ahead, we will do so peacefully and without violence. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again today: I will never stop fighting to make sure that every single Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor to make the reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them, and without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities."

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin:

"An activist majority of the Supreme Court has overturned Roe and nearly 50 years of precedent, taking away the constitutional rights of American women to make their own personal choices about their body, their health, and their family. Republicans have taken Wisconsin women back to 1849 and it is Republicans who want to keep us there with support for having politicians interfere in the freedoms of women who will now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers have had for decades. I ask people to join this fight with their voices and their votes because we will not be taken back, we will move forward."

Senator Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield):

"The fundamental role of government in this country, and in this state, is to protect the rights of the individual. These rights are never subservient to government, the masses, or another individual, as seen in other lesser forms of government. Our individual liberties are the foundation to our Republic.

"In light of the United States Supreme Court decision, the fundamental question every person needs to ask is this: At what point does an individual life begin and take on this protection of rights?

"Wisconsin statute specifies that an "unborn child" is a human being from the time of conception until it is born alive. And, if there is a medical issue where the life of the mother is in jeopardy, the life of the mother can be saved. These statutes are now in effect.

"If we breach the established doctrine of individual rights at the point of when life begins, even if the circumstances around that life are less than ideal, or even outright terrible, we infringe upon the rights of that individual and it becomes a dangerous world where government decides who is worthy of living.

"Unless there is evidence indicating that those who came before us made an error, I will support Wisconsin’s current law that protects the right to Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness for every unborn child."

Congressman Bryan Steil:

"I’m proudly pro-life. Today’s decision will bring this important issue back to the states. This is a great victory for life."

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson:

"Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost fifty years the decision of nine unelected Justices have prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion to be formed. This decision will now allow that democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life. Hopefully, the debate will be conducted with sincerity, compassion, and respect for the broad range of views that people hold."

Democratic National Committee:

"Democrats, and the majority of Americans, believe women in this country have the right to make their own health care decisions. We will always be the party fighting for reproductive rights from statehouses to the halls of Congress.



Today’s Supreme Court decision is the culmination of a coordinated Republican effort to roll back reproductive rights. An ultra-conservative Supreme Court majority — in the face of 50-year-old precedent — has empowered MAGA Republicans across the country to further attack our fundamental freedoms.



"The 2022 election will now determine whether new, cruel, and punishing restrictions will be imposed on women and families. With Republicans in power, states could make abortion illegal without exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. Women and doctors could be charged criminally. Other previously settled rights, like the right to contraception and marriage equality, could be threatened.



"The American people don’t want any of this. In 2022, they will stand with Democrats in holding Republicans accountable for their attacks on our rights and freedoms."

Republican Tim Michels:

"It is important that we continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds. We need to build a world that is safer for all, a world where better education is provided, and an economy that allows for all to prosper. Life must always be protected. We should not demonize those who don’t believe that, but rather redouble our efforts to show how they can provide a high quality of life for their children."

Congressman Tom Tiffany:

"Today’s landmark ruling is a historic victory for human rights," said Congressman Tiffany. "This decision paves the way for us to protect all life."

Senator Janet Bewley:

"Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision is heartbreaking, but unfortunately expected. The conservatives on the Supreme Court have overturned 50 years of precedent. For years they complained about judicial activism, well now we know it was nothing but a smokescreen to get to their desired results, results that are opposed by the overwhelming majority of this nation’s citizens. A sad day, and a harbinger of what might be in store in the future. What is next? The right to marry? The right to contraceptives?"

Meghan Roh, Opportunity Wisconsin program director:

"While expected, today’s decision is devastating nonetheless. Today the U.S. Supreme Court, cheered on by Senator Ron Johnson, overturned Roe v. Wade and sent Wisconsin women back to 1849 where we will likely face a criminal abortion ban. Over sixty percent of Wisconsin residents say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, and yet, Senator Johnson abdicated his duty to represent all of Wisconsin when he voted to block the Women’s Health Protection Act.

"Today’s decision also has significant economic implications–something Senator Johnson purports to care about. Limits on our ability to make decisions about our own reproductive health isn’t just going to be ‘a little messy for some people,’ as Senator Johnson claimed, it’s going to have a direct impact on our economic security. Too many across the Badger State are worried about paying their bills and putting food on the table, and instead of working to bring down costs, Senator Johnson is choosing to support policies that we know would have very damaging effects on Wisconsin families and the economy. It’s time for Senator Johnson to stop serving himself and start supporting policies that help Wisconsin workers and families."

Senator Roger Roth:

"Since the time of our state’s founding, Wisconsin has been a pro-life state. This decision to reverse Roe and Casey and return the issue of abortion to the states is exactly how our founding fathers envisioned these questions to be handled. Today we celebrate the thousands of babies that will be saved because the state’s existing statute is once again the law of the land. The Pro-Life movement must redouble our efforts, to help pregnant mothers in crisis with the services they need. We must streamline the state’s adoption laws to make adopting a child a smoother, less stressful, and faster process. We must ensure that crisis pregnancy centers have the tools and resources they need to counsel pregnant mothers in need. This is most certainly a victory for the most vulnerable, but our work to protect life must not end here."

Congressman Glenn Grothman:

"The Supreme Court made the correct and much-needed decision to overturn Roe v. Wade," said Grothman. "Legality of abortions is now turned back to the states. It is important for America to remember, when ultrasounds were practically unheardof, 47 states had made abortion illegal. Now, with accurate ultrasounds, it is clear to all Americans that unborn children are human beings. We will see where the public and churches stand.

"Over the years, millions of children have had their dreams stolen before seeing the light of the day. But today marks a brighter future for the hearts and minds of unborn children, women, and families.

"I commend the six Justices who voted to overturn Roe for having the courage to base their decision on sound legal principles rather than a fashionable line of thinking that rules academia, Hollywood, and the mainstream media."

Alex Lasry:

"Today’s news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade is a direct assault on women’s rights. Sadly, today will be remembered as one of the darkest days in the history of the Court, as women will die as a result of this destructive decision by these Trumpian Justices.

"I'm furious and incredibly disappointed, not only for my wife and daughter, but for all women in Wisconsin and across the country. Every woman deserves the right to control their own reproductive freedom—an essential element of a woman’s right to self-determination.

"The Republican Party has embraced extremism, and they have gone too far. We must eliminate the filibuster and undo this attack on the fundamental and essential freedoms of women. This restriction on abortion care will harm women across the country, especially low-income and women of color. This is setting an incredibly deadly precedent across our nation.

"I’ll fight with everything I have to make sure access to safe and legal abortion is available in Wisconsin and nationwide. Alongside the incredible reproductive health care workers and reproductive justice fighters who work in Wisconsin, we will start that process by unseating Ron Johnson this November."

NextGen America Statement:

"Today’s Supreme Court decision throws away years of established precedent and ignores the overwhelming majority of Americans who support reproductive justice. Deciding what happens to one’s own body should be the right of every American, and by eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion, the Supreme Court has launched a vicious attack on the lives of all."



"This decision has been in the works for decades by the far right, which has now overtaken the Supreme Court. Today’s decision makes clear that no civil liberties are safe from being rolled back by this Supreme Court. It will not stop here. The millions of young people that NextGen mobilizes are ready to fight back and stop the erosion on other basic rights from access to contraceptives, gay marriage, and even our basic right to vote.



"This upcoming election, NextGen is reaching 9.6 million young voters across the country to make their voices heard on the issues that matter to them and stop the takeover of our government by an extremist minority, who is determined to take our country backwards. At NextGen America, we are ready to activate a whole new generation of leaders into action. They will ensure that Congress finally delivers on this issue and protect the rights of Americans to make decisions regarding their bodies."



"We fought this fight in 1973 and won, and we will win again."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler, 1st Vice Chair Felesia Martin, and 2nd Vice Chair Lee Snodgrass:

"Today, the Supreme Court, aided and abetted by anti-abortion extremists in Congress, has failed our country and state by taking away Americans’ right to make their own medical decisions. Overturning Roe v. Wade directly contradicts the will of the public, advice of countless medical professionals, and decades of settled precedent and jurisprudence. As a result of this decision, Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban is now enforceable, and doctors in our state can be put in jail for doing their jobs.



"Today’s decision underscores the importance of electing leaders at every level of government who will protect every person’s basic human right to make their own medical decisions. Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have been brick walls against Republicans’ war on reproductive health at the state level. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Representatives Gwen Moore, Ron Kind, and Mark Pocan have been fierce defenders and advocates for legislation that would codify abortion protections into federal law.



"Now more than ever, abortion is on the ballot this November. All four Republicans running for governor have advocated for abortion bans that go beyond even the 1849 law and have vowed to pursue even more extreme restrictions on reproductive health care. Ron Johnson, who previously called the repeal of Roe v. Wade ‘the correct decision,’ has carelessly told Wisconsinites that if they don’t like the abortion laws in their state they simply ‘can move.’



"The stakes of the 2022 elections couldn’t be higher: we’re fighting for the ability of each person to make their own decisions about their body, life, and future."

Former President Barack Obama:

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans.

Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you're looking for ways to respond, Planned Parenthood The United State of Women and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight."

Fond Du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney:

"The job of the attorney general is to apply the law, but Josh Kaul wants to pick and choose which laws to follow and which to ignore. Kaul’s a liberal politician beholden to the woke mob that wants to defund the police and abuse the Department of Justice to push their Leftist agendas," said District Attorney Toney.

"By refusing to enforce the law, Josh Kaul has failed the fundamental requirement of serving as attorney general. This is and always should have been a state issue. I am pro-life, proudly endorsed by Wisconsin Right to Life, and I will enforce and defend the laws as passed by the legislature and signed into law."

For Our Future State Director Peter Drummond:

"Today’s decision is a devastating unraveling of freedom. By abandoning decades of precedent and re-writing the Constitution, this is the first time in nearly 50 years that the Supreme Court will allow states to ban abortion at will. Make no mistake, this is a part of a broader effort by Republicans and the conservative majority on the Supreme Court to ban abortion, dismantle the right to make one’s own decisions about health care, and limit the rights of women across our country."

"Reproductive rights are core to the struggle for civil rights and economic justice. For Our Future stands with our allies who have been and continue to be on the frontlines of the fight to protect the right to access safe, legal abortion."

Heather Weininger, Wisconsin Right to Life executive director:

"Pro-life advocates have worked tirelessly for decades to protect preborn life from abortion, and today we are overwhelmed with joy to witness Roe V. Wade being overturned. But our work does not end here. We must continue to fight for our state statute to remain unchanged, and we must demand that it be enforced. We must work even harder to advocate for mothers facing unexpected or challenging pregnancies, and provide more life-affirming resources so that intentionally ending the life of a preborn child becomes an unthinkable option."

Priorities USA Executive Director Danielle Butterfield:

"This ruling is a direct attack on women and marginalized communities that are doubly impacted by this unjust decision. Black and brown women, low-income women and those in the LGBTQ+ community will disproportionately bear the brunt of limited access to abortion care. It is an injustice of the Supreme Court and their right-wing, Republican allies to strip away a fundamental right that so many have relied upon for decades.

While the Supreme Court has jeopardized abortion access, the battle for reproductive justice continues at the ballot box. Cycle after cycle, we at Priorities USA have been talking to voters from across the ideological spectrum who consistently cite abortion access as a major concern. Voters do not need to be convinced that Republicans want to strip away their right to this fundamental care. This decision will confirm their worst fears about the GOP. Priorities will continue our crucial efforts to educate voters about the consequences of this decision and the importance of electing pro-choice Democrats before Republicans roll back more of our fundamental rights.

Although many voters have tuned out the news about politics and current events since 2020, Priorities’ online program has a proven ability to re-engage key constituencies. Centering abortion access in our messaging ahead of this midterm cycle is critical to mobilizing voters against the pressing threat Republicans pose to both reproductive rights and democracy. The threat of Republican extremism has only grown since 2020 and we’ll be reminding voters of exactly that to drive them to the polls."

Women’s March Executive Director Rachel O’Leary Carmona:

"It’s no surprise that this illegitimate, far-right Supreme Court wants to take away our constitutionally protected rights. Instead of waiting around for a Court that abdicated its duties to protect the Constitution long ago, Democrats should have mobilized and fought for us.

"But they failed. Now, like always, the burden falls to women to lead this fight. And we will be ungovernable, unmanageable, and unrelenting until this government starts working for us. We will fight back like we always have. And we will win. Don’t say we didn’t warn you."

Kellyanne Conway, Chair of the Center for the American Child at the America First Policy Institute and former Senior Counselor to President Trump:

"For two years, we have been told to follow the science when it comes to a paper mask on a seven-year-old child, yet not when it comes to a sonogram of a 15-week-old fetus showing a clear image of human life, the baby’s gender, heartbeat, and limbs. Today’s ruling at the Supreme Court is a win for the American Child. The Center for the American Child will support efforts within states to ensure women and children are protected not just at birth but throughout the life of the baby."

Outagamie County Executive and U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson:

"June 24, 2022, is a day of infamy for women, for the Supreme Court and for the U.S. Constitution. Never in our lifetimes did we think that we would live in a nation where freedoms would decrease instead of increase. The Supreme Court’s extremist majority showed its true colors – trading away basic rights and freedoms for a backwards, dystopian vision that the majority of Americans DON’T want.

I know that so many folks in our community are grieving, outraged and shaken. I want you to know that I will NEVER stop fighting to protect the right to choose for women across our state and our country.

In the post-Roe America that is now our reality, the Senate is the frontline for abortion rights. We are just one Senate vote away from codifying a woman’s right to choose into national law – and ensuring every American can make their own decisions about their body and their future.

With Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban still on the books, we need bold, immediate action in the U.S. Senate to protect women’s lives. Democrats must end the filibuster, codify a national right to a safe and legal abortion and expand the Supreme Court. I’m the only candidate in this Senate race to advocate for this position."

Protect Our Care Chair Leslie Dach:

"Today, the highest court in the land solidified its attack on fundamental human rights. By voting to overturn Roe, the Trump-appointed justices lied to the American people, disregarded the Constitution, and created a health care crisis. This decision will kickstart a wave of laws banning abortion, stripping millions of control of their own bodies and their right to safe access to care.

"Every Republican lawmaker who voted for these justices owns this decision, and Americans will hold them accountable. The elected officials who want to ban abortions are the same people who refuse to support the Momnibus legislation, which would combat infant and maternal mortality crisis, oppose Medicaid expansion, which has proven to improve health outcomes for mothers and their babies, and are fighting common sense reforms to lower the cost of health care for working families. We won't give up the fight until access to safe, quality health care — including reproductive care — is a right for every American."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.