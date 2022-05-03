New York Times removes 'fetus' as a Wordle answer following SCOTUS Roe v. Wade leak
The New York Times scrambled to change its Wordle game on Monday to avoid a puzzle answer that might be seen as some sort of commentary on the news.
Arson at Wisconsin Family Action; Madison group backs Roe v. Wade repeal
Arson investigators are probing a fire Sunday inside the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action, where someone spray-painted a message outside the building.
McConnell: National abortion ban ‘possible’ if Roe v. Wade overturned
McConnell made the remarks days after a leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Louisiana bill would make abortion a homicide. Would Plan B be illegal, too?
A Louisiana committee has approved a measure that would make abortion a crime of homicide, but opponents fear that's not all the legislation would do.
Tesla covers travel costs for workers seeking abortions
Tesla is joining the ranks of major companies who’ve introduced a similar policy to benefit workers affected by new restrictions in the past few months.
Happy Forced Mother's Day: Texas ad agency addresses Roe V. Wade controversy
The Forced Mother's Day campaign cards can be shared with federal and state elected officials either physically or virtually to urge them to protect abortion rights.
Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the abortion rights vote "one of the most important" saying in part "it deals with one of the most difficult decisions a woman has to make in her life.”
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills amid Roe v. Wade leak
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court leak: What's next for abortion laws?
If the Supreme Court decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice.
Roe v. Wade: Polls reflect most Americans support abortion rights as SCOTUS considers overturning law
As the Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade, several polls on abortion rights reflect most Americans support the right to choose while some oppose it.
Supreme Court chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked Roe draft, orders investigation
Meanwhile, President Biden blasted what he called a "radical" leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.