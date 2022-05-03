Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calls the abortion rights vote "one of the most important" saying in part "it deals with one of the most difficult decisions a woman has to make in her life.”
Non-scalable fence erected around Supreme Court as abortion rights protests continue
A tall security fence was erected around the Supreme Court Building Wednesday evening into Thursday morning following concerns about protesters and demonstrations.
Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills amid Roe v. Wade leak
More than half of abortions in America are now done with pills, rather than surgery. The battle over access to medication abortions will only grow if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
This is where abortion will likely be illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned
If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would immediately split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.
Supreme Court leak: What's next for abortion laws?
If the Supreme Court decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice.
Roe v. Wade: Polls reflect most Americans support abortion rights as SCOTUS considers overturning law
As the Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade, several polls on abortion rights reflect most Americans support the right to choose while some oppose it.
Rare Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade draft opinion shocks court watchers
The Supreme Court is known for keeping secrets. And now, in its biggest case in years, an apparent draft of an opinion has been leaked.
Protestors gather at Supreme Court after bombshell report
Barriers were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to a bombshell report on abortion rights.