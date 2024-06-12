RNC protest zone, Milwaukee considering other sites after opposition

Milwaukee is now considering other locations for a Republican National Convention protest zone after weeks of backlash from GOP leaders and businesses over Pere Marquette Park.

The city planned to use that downtown park for a protest zone during the 2020 Democratic National Convention and floated the idea of using the same location for this summer's RNC. Now, two sources with knowledge of planning tell FOX6 the city is considering other options.

One person close to the protest site discussions said "Literally no one who has expressed an opinion is enthusiastic about that site…It is far less likely now that Pere Marquette Park will be the location for the designated demonstration area during the Republican National Convention."

The Republican National Committee warned Pere Marquette Park would place protesters too close to convention attendees, but FOX6 learned a major factor in the city's reevaluation was concern from business leaders. Business owners met last week and told city leaders that people who wanted to book their venues were turning away due to the proposed protest zone's proximity.

Protesters also criticized the park – for being too far from the convention – and also sued the city over protest restrictions. Pere Marquette Park is about two-tenths of a mile from Fiserv Forum, the main convention site.

FOX6 learned the city is considering other locations, including Zeidler Union Square – roughly seventh-tenths of a mile from Fiserv. The park also sits three-tenths of a mile from the Baird Center, which is also an RNC location.

"While a final decision has not been made, the city is actively evaluating several options," a source with direct knowledge of the discussions shared with FOX6. All options would be within the vicinity of the convention.

Next week, the city plans to reveal exactly where it will place the protest zone.

So far, the city reports more than 80 people or groups have signed up to speak in the protest zone and/or to march during the RNC.