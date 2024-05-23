RNC 2024: Milwaukee protest plan an 'untenable risk,' GOP leaders say

The Republican National Committee on Thursday again warned the U.S. Secret Service director about a possible protest zone in Milwaukee.

City leaders have floated the use of Pere Marquette Park as a protest zone. It's located a block-and-a-half from Fiserv Forum, which will host the convention's main events.

FOX6 obtained a new letter, sent Thursday, in which an RNC attorney states there is a critical flaw and an unacceptable risk that the location would create an "increased and untenable risk of violence."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pere Marquette Park is bordered on two streets, State Street and Kilbourn Avenue, that were originally floated at the convention's primary pedestrian entrances. It is the same spot the city planned for a protest zone during the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was scaled back into a mostly virtual event.

Last week, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) met with the Secret Service director and urged her to ensure the park is not used as a protest zone. He told FOX6 it did not sound like plans were changing.

Featured article

"The way to prevent things getting out of hand is really take a look at the situation and mitigate things that are kind of obvious, like this protest area so close to where convention-goers will be walking and attending the convention," Johnson said at the time.

"We have every right to be marching within sight and sound of the RNC," said Omar Flores, co-chair of the Coalition to March on the RNC. "Even here in this park they say is too close, is not within sight and sound of the RNC."

The RNC suggested Zeidler Union Square for a protest zone. While it is farther from Fiserv Forum than Pere Marquette Park, it is still within a mile of the venue.