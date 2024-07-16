RNC Milwaukee 2024: National safety, security the focus of Day 2

The theme for Day 2 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was "Make America Safe Once Again."

Speakers addressed immigration, the opioid epidemic and Saturday's attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

"It was a major moment, not just for everybody at this convention, but really for our country," said U.S. Rep. Byron Donald. "It was a major statement for the world to see. Donald Trump was centimeters away from almost not being with us, but he fights on."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Trump and JD Vance, his pick for vice president, were inside Fiserv Forum for the second night of the RNC. The crowd went wild for the former president once again, and some of his former competitors took the stage.

Security plan

The Host Committee told FOX6 News they have not made any changes to the security plan – especially after the assassination attempt. However, FOX6 noticed a few new things over the last few days, including officers on the ground with long rifles and a drone above the ground.

As for the delegates and guests, they again said they feel quite safe inside the security perimeter with all the checkpoints, screenings and barriers in place.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Conversations then turned to the theme of the day – safety.

Everyone FOX6 talked with was quick to mention problems at the southern border and their appreciation for Trump's plan for mass deportations. But when asked why they think they would be safer in a second Trump presidency, their answers focused on the military.

"There's so many things that would be safer. Overseas, after watching Afghanistan, that's what got me active. President Reagan believed in peace through strength, and trust but verify, and we're far from that right now," said Clay Tyler of Middleton.

"The image of people falling off of airplanes and just the mess that was caused by President Biden. Honestly, when I think about the American military right now, it's hard not to think about that, and that's sad," said Jaron Bragg, West Virginia delegate.