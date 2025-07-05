Retail thefts, $9,000 worth of cigarettes stolen; Milwaukee man charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused of robbing several Milwaukee County stores in June. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Chaston McNealey stole about $9,000 worth of cigarettes. In total, prosecutors say he stole from nine different stores.



A Milwaukee man has been charged with several counts of felony retail theft and robbery, accused of stealing roughly $9,000 worth of cigarettes from stores across Milwaukee County.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Chaston McNealey stole multiple cartons of cigarettes from stores in Milwaukee, Fox Point, Cudahy and Wauwatosa.

McNealy has been charged with the following:

Felony Retail Theft - Intentionally Take ($500 - $5000), 6 counts

Felony Robbery with Use of Force, 3 Counts

Misdemeanor Retail Theft - Intentionally Take (Less than $500), 1 Count

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Timeline of the thefts

What we know:

According to the complaint, the defendant, Chaston McNealey, is accused of stealing from the stores throughout the month of June 2025.

West Oklahoma Ave. Walgreens, Milwaukee - June 15

MPD officers were dispatched to the store at 11:10 a.m. for a theft complaint. They spoke to an employee who said the suspect walked behind the front counter and took several packs of cigarettes off the shelf, totaling $293.17. He left the store without paying.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the store and later identified the suspect as Chaston McNealey.

South Howell Ave. Walgreens, Milwaukee - June 15

The complaint goes on to state that MPD officers were dispatched to the store at about 11:05 a.m. for a theft complaint. They spoke to an employee who said the suspect wanted to buy 10 packs of cigarettes totaling $114.

When the purchase was wrung up, the employee said the suspect refused to pay, forcibly grabbed the bag of cigarettes despite the employee's efforts to stop the suspect, and fled the store.

Police reviewed surveillance video from the store and later identified the suspect as Chaston McNealey.

South Kinnickinnic Ave. Walgreens, Milwaukee - June 19

MPD officers were dispatched to the store at about 11:09 a.m. for a theft complaint.

Employees told police that the suspect jumped over the counter and took about 54 packs of cigarettes and two boxes of cigarillos, and fled the store. The total value was $705.65.

Police reviewed surveillance video and still photos from the store and later identified the suspect as Chaston McNealey, per the complaint.

East Oklahoma Ave. Speedway, Milwaukee - June 20

MPD officers responded to the gas station around 2:07 p.m. for a theft complaint.

The manager told police the suspect went into an area meant only for employees and took a big cardboard box which contained 30 cartons of cigarettes with a total value of $3,370, and left the store without paying.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and later identified the suspect as Chaston McNealey, per the complaint.

South 76th St. Family Dollar, Milwaukee - June 22

The complaint goes on to state that at about 11:12 a.m., MPD officers were dispatched to the store for a theft complaint.

Officers spoke with a store employee who said that the suspect went behind the register and began grabbing about 108 packs of cigarettes valued at $1,404.

Another employee recorded the incident on their phone. Police reviewed the video and later identified the suspect as Chaston McNealey.

West Beloit Road Walgreens, Milwaukee - June 22

Shortly after the Family Dollar incident, the same officers responded to a theft complaint at another Walgreens store.

Officers spoke to a store employee who said the suspect went behind the counter and took $1,230 worth of cigarettes and cigars.

A store employee attempted to block the suspect from leaving without paying for the merchandise, and the suspect grabbed the employee's wrist and forcefully removed the employee, causing pain and discomfort, per the complaint.

The suspect was later identified by police as Chaston McNealey.

In several of the thefts, witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene in a silver Ford Edge.

Interview with Chaston McNealey

What we know:

The complaint goes on to say that later in the day, on June 22, police were dispatched to the area of 11th and Ring where they found and arrested Chaston McNealey.

In a Mirandized interview with police, McNealey admitted to the six thefts in Milwaukee.

Other thefts in Milwaukee County

What we know:

Port Washington Rd. Walgreens, Fox Point - June 1 and June 7

Prosecutors linked him to other thefts outside the city of Milwaukee. The complaint goes on to say that officers were dispatched to the store on June 1 at about 11:34 a.m. for a theft complaint.

Officers spoke to an employee who said the suspect walked behind the front counter and took numerous cigarette cartons and then left the store without paying. The employee said about five cartons of cigarettes were taken, totaling $581.50.

Video surveillance was provided. Officers conducted an investigation and concluded that the suspect was Chaston McNealey.

The following Saturday, officers responded to the same Walgreens just before 4 p.m. for a theft complaint.

They spoke to an employee who said the suspect walked behind the front counter and took numerous cigarette cartons from behind the counter, and then left the store without paying.

The total value of the merchandise taken was $518.20, per the complaint.

Video surveillance was provided for this incident as well. Officers conducted an investigation and concluded that the suspect was Chaston McNealey.

South Packard Ave. Walgreens, Cudahy - June 20

Cudahy police officers responded to a theft complaint at the store around 11:02 a.m.

An employee told police that the suspect took a bottle of vodka and then walked behind the front counter, taking numerous packs of cigarettes from the shelf, and then left the store without paying.

The suspect stole about 52 packs of cigarettes, totaling $634.24.

Officers reviewed the surveillance video and later identified the suspect as Chaston McNealey, per the complaint.

State St. Walgreens, Wauwatosa - June 22

The complaint goes on to say that Wauwatosa police were dispatched to the store for a theft complaint.

A store employee spoke to the officer, saying the suspect went behind the counter and stole about 45 packs of cigarettes. A dollar value was not listed in the complaint.

The employee said the suspect also struck them.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and later identified the suspect as Chaston McNealey.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court proceedings

What's next:

Chaston McNealey had his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on June 28, where cash bond was set at $3,000.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8.