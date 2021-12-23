Rapid COVID test sites packed, holiday travel picks up

Many families waited not only for Santa, but for COVID-19 test results on Thursday.

With less than 48 hours until Christmas, one of the busiest days for travel was also one of the busiest days for getting a COVID-19 test.

Thursday was the last day to get a PCR test at Milwaukee Health Department community clinics before they close for the holidays, but holiday travelers found other options.

For those in search of a PCR test, which is more sensitive to the coronavirus, it may be too tight of a turnaround to get results in time for Christmas. Instead, many sought out rapid antigen tests.

At the Center for COVID Control in Shorewood, staff worked to make sure everyone got their results Thursday, expecting it to be another long night. There was a line down Capitol Drive as people waited their turn to enter.

"We’re usually around 100 people, now we’re getting maybe 500 or more," said Marissa Commiso, Center for COVID Control supervisor.

The big increase came as people like Royshell Russ looked to make sure it is safe to meet up with family.

"I’m not going to be able to see my granddaughter if I test positive," Russ said.

In the back, employees ran rapid tests as fast as possible. Wednesday night, they stayed five hours past closing to make sure every person got an answer.

"We just want to make sure that everyone gets their results in time," said Commiso.

The North Shore Health Department reported the highest single-day increase in cases Thursday since the pandemic began – just one reason why people stood in the cold.

"We kind of felt like we better be safe than sorry, because we are all planning events with family that we are going to forgo if we test positive," Russ said.

Rapid antigen tests could also be found at places like North Shore Pharmacy, where last-minute appointments quickly filled up before the holiday.

"I have a Puerto Rican family, so it’s a lot of people. We all get together, have a great time," said Milwaukee resident Jecilia Negron, getting a rapid test Thursday.

Before the big day, there was a lot of waiting.

"Big kudos to all the health care providers and people who are making this happen and working late hours. It’s crazy," Negron said.

Line for COVID-19 testing and vaccines outside North Shore Pharmacy

So crazy, in fact, that the Milwaukee resident hopped from one testing site's line to another, finding the Shorewood lab.

"We were waiting like two hours. Then we’re like, OK, we gotta go," said Negron.

At North Shore Pharmacy, extra staff worked to meet high demand for curbside rapid antigen tests.

"We would normally do 30 to 40 a day prior to the holiday week. We’re up over 100 right now," said Kyle Beyer, owner and manager at North Shore Pharmacy.

North Shore Pharmacy

The testing spike, driven by both the holidays and omicron variant concerns, extended to vaccinations and boosters, too.

"A lot of folks coming in for their booster. There’s been a lot of data and evidence showing boosters can help prevent transmission of omicron," Beyer said.

They are precautions that travelers are keeping in mind.

"Just being careful and avoiding super, super large crowds. We just keep to ourselves really," said traveler Margaret Gonzales of Dallas.

Line for COVID-19 testing and vaccines outside North Shore Pharmacy

Even if it means a long wait, it's worth it.

"It is, definitely, because we’re going to be around a lot of our elders and children, so we just want to make sure we’re taking as many precautions as we can," Negron said.

North Shore Pharmacy does not have at-home tests, but the rapids tests cost $69. Beyer said the pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and appointments can be searched for online.

The Center for COVID Control testing site, and most others, will be closed for the holiday on Friday and Saturday.