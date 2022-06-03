Racine shooting at Graceland Cemetery; police seek video, leads

Racine police are looking for leads – especially video – after a Thursday, June 2 shooting at Graceland Cemetery.

Graceland Cemetery was quiet Friday afternoon, far different from the scene 24 hours earlier. Mourners were sent scrambling for cover when a barrage of bullets interrupted burial services.

Two people were wounded as family and friends buried Da'Shontay King, the man shot and killed by police in May.

Videos are playing a vital role in the investigation as police work to find whoever was responsible for the gunfire.

"It helps piece the whole incident together," said Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox. "It’s hard to dispute that you weren’t there when you show up in a video at a scene of a crime."

Shooting scene at Graceland Cemetery in Racine

One of the victims, a 35-year-old woman, was flown to the hospital for surgery Thursday. As of Friday, police said she was awake and alert. The second victim, a 19-year-old woman, was released from the hospital Thursday.

"It’s just a horrific thing that had to happen, that this family had to endure yet one more thing," Wilcox said.

Police said multiple firearms were used in the shooting. They have not said how many people may have been involved in firing those weapons.

Anyone who may have any video evidence is asked to email police at chad.melby@cityofracine.org or justin.koepnick@cityofracine.org; they will contact you regarding your footage.

King, 37, was shot by a Racine police officer during a traffic stop on May 20. Police said there was a warrant to search the vehicle on a gun charge. After a short chase, police said King ran from the car – armed with a gun – and was shot after a short foot chase. The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer involved as Zachary Brenner.

The Wisconsin DOJ is investigating King's death.