Fatal police shooting in Racine; Wisconsin DOJ investigates

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened 12th and Center in Racine on Friday, May 20.

Around 1 p.m., a Racine police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was the subject of a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm. After a brief chase, the armed suspect got out and ran off.

"The city of Racine has experienced a 49% increase in shots-fired incidents and six gun homicides this year," Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson said. "In effort to curb the gun violence, Racine police have been executing search warrants on identified vehicles and persons."

During the foot chase, during which police said the officer gave "numerous" commands to stop, the officer fired their weapon toward the armed suspect. The suspect was hit and taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to the DOJ.

No law enforcement personnel were injured. A firearm was recovered, and body camera footage captured the incident, according to authorities.

Firearm recovered in officer-involved shooting (Courtesy: Racine Police Department)

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The DCI is leading the investigation with assistance from the state crime lab and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Racine police were assisted at the scene by Racine County sheriff's deputies and the Burlington Police Department.

FOX6 News spoke with Johanna Aleman, who lives in the neighborhood. Aleman was in her backyard when she said she heard four gunshots.

"I was terrified. I ran into the garage. I asked my father to run in there with me in case they were still shooting and I pretty much just hurt my leg," Aleman said. "And then once I ran out of the garage, when I was done running in there, we decided to peak through to see if everyone was OK."