Racine shooting at Graceland Cemetery; police say 2 wounded

The Racine Police Department said there were "multiple shots fired" at Graceland Cemetery on Thursday afternoon, June 2.

Officials said two people were wounded – one of whom was flown to the hospital. The other person has been released from the hospital. No suspects are in custody.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m.

From an obituary, FOX6 has confirmed there was a burial Wednesday afternoon for Da'Shontay King – the man who was shot and killed by police in May.

Authorities confirmed the shooting happened during the ceremony. FOX6 reached out to the funeral home, but was told they had "no comment."

Police asked the public to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation. The cemetery is bordered by Osborne and Ohio to the east and west, and between Spring and Kinzie to the north and south.

One woman who lives two blocks away from the cemetery told FOX6 News that she saw cars go into the cemetery and later heard 30-40 gunshots.

Asceneion All Saints Hospital, located a half-mile away, said it was upping security due to "an active shooter situation." There was no immediate threat to the hospital, and the emergent room remain open and patients kept their appointments. Normal operations resumed at 6 p.m.

Anyone who may have video of the incident, is asked ot email police at either chad.melby@cityofracine.org or justin.koepnick@cityofracine.org.

This is a developing story. FOX6 News is at the scene