Racine County drunk driving chase, Menomonee Falls man sentenced

The Brief A Menomonee Falls man was sentenced to three years in prison following a police chase on New Year's Eve 2023. Clifford Johnson was eventually stopped – and pleaded guilty to OWI (5th). Johnson's traffic stop was part of the 2023 Racine County Sheriff's Office Alcohol Saturation Program.



A Racine County judge sentenced Clifford Johnson of Menomonee Falls on Friday, Feb. 28 to three years in prison plus an additional three years of extended supervision. Johnson was accused of operating while intoxicated after fleeing a New Year's Eve 2023 traffic stop.

Johnson pleaded guilty in December to two charges against him – OWI (5th) and vehicle operator flee/elude officer. Three other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

A Racine County sheriff's deputy tried to pull over Clifford Johnson shortly after midnight on Dec. 31, 2023. Bodycam video shows the 56-year-old sped away.

Along State Highway 20, a busy holiday weekend ramped up when the deputy spotted a swerving SUV near a Mount Pleasant frontage road. It led to a pursuit that stretched more than a mile and reached a top speed around 70 mph.

Deputies arrested Johnson and took him to a hospital. Authorities said Johnson failed field sobriety tests and had a 0.137 BAC. The 56-year-old also admitted to drinking beer since 2 p.m. the previous afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The traffic stop was part of the Racine County Sheriff's Office Alcohol Saturation Program, which keeps an eye out for drunk drivers during the New Year's weekend. In 2024, it led to the arrests of five people – including Johnson.