Racine County drug investigation, man arrested after Greendale search

article

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit and Greenfield police arrested a man Tuesday, Aug. 8 – part of a months-long investigation.

The case began in May 2021 when deputies responded to the fatal overdose of a 26-year-old man in the town of Norway. Investigators determined the drugs were likely sold by a dealer known as "Tru" – later identified as 37-year-old Brandon Price.

Racine County Metro Drug Unit agents conducted three controlled buys from Price, the sheriff's office said. While each of the controlled buys was supposed to be just for heroin, two of the three tested positive only for fentanyl and the third for a mix of heroin and fentanyl.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Drug unit agents worked with Greenfield police to identify a possible location for Price near Southridge Mall in Greendale. There, agents executed a search warrant and found:

176 grams of fentanyl

21 grams of crack cocaine

56 grams of powder cocaine

$362,421 in cash

3 guns

Price was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail. The sheriff's office said he's being held on $387,500 bail on charges related to the three controlled buys. The Greenfield Police Department plans to refer charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for the drugs and guns found in the apartment.