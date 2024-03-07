article

A former Racine County deputy already accused of possession of child pornography and child sexual exploitation, among other crimes, is now charged with several more felonies – including bestiality.

Preston Kite, 36, made his initial court appearance on the new felony charges in February. His cash bond was set at $100,000 with conditions that he be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring if that bond were posted.

WARNING: Details of this story are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

The new criminal complaint alleges a search of Kite's iPad revealed multiple videos of what appeared to be bestiality pornography. One video appeared to show a man having sexual contact with a dog, and another appeared to show a man having sexual contact with a horse. There were also text messages on Kite's phone in which he allegedly told someone about sexual contact he'd had with a cow and a dog.

After Kite was charged in the initial case, the complaint states detectives were contacted about Kite having babysat a 9-year-old child in January. Since that time, the child had been more clingy and exhibited "other behavior concerns." A detective asked the child about when Kite babysat; the child said something "weird" happened that the child was not OK with. Later, the complaint states the child told their mother that Kite asked the child to bring toilet paper to him in the bathroom, and the child said they saw Kite's genitals.

Preston Kite makes virtual initial appearance in court (Feb. 8, 2024)

The search of Kite's personal cellphone allegedly revealed child sexual abuse material, including videos that showed young boys being sexually assaulted. Some of those videos served as the basis of the charges filed in both criminal cases against the former deputy.

The new charges filed against Kite are as follows:

Possession of child of pornography (4 counts)

Exposing genitals

Bestiality - possession of obscene material of sexual contact with animal

Bestiality - engage in sexual contact with animal

Previous child porn case

Kite was charged on Feb. 8 with possession of child pornography; child sexual exploitation (five counts); lewd, lascivious behavior - exposure; and disorderly conduct. He is accused of messaging a man on an app, telling him to come into a Racine County truck stop bathroom. According to a criminal complaint, that man said Kite was in uniform in the bathroom and touching himself.

That incident led to an investigation, during which law enforcement searched Kite's personal cellphone and found child sex videos. Investigators said Kite exchanged messages with another man who claimed to be 18. The two exchanged multiple videos back and forth that featured adults having sex with young children.

Praise for ASL

Kite was previously praised for his American Sign Language work – including a specific encounter with a deaf child – last year. Officials said he was the only deputy in the county who knew ASL, and would use that skill to serve the public.

"Deputy Kite is an excellent example of how deputies use their unique skills and talents to serve the community," Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a Facebook post at the time.

Kite also served as a resource office for neighboring counties, stepping in with his ASL skills when needed.